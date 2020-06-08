Grant Denyer had a brief hiatus from social media and reappeared with an announcement. Instagram

“The Feud’s back baby! I can’t wait to run amok with more nervous and excited Australian families, to have lots of laughs, forget our troubles and have a damn good time giving away record amounts of cash,” he said.

Grant’s announcement was a much-needed ray of hope for the 42-year-old, who was dealt a blow after his show Celebrity Name Game was axed by Network Ten.

Grant is excited to be back hosting Family Feud. Getty

According to TVTonight, a Ten insider claims that there are no plans for the show to return to air, due to its poor ratings.

Grant’s wife Chezzi Denyer also took to social media to reveal the reason behind the couple’s silence online, telling fans there had been a loss in the family.

“Haven’t been on socials much lately. We had an unexpected and sudden death in the family – very sad,” Chezzi wrote.

“And there’s been a few other things taking up all our attention lately, so I apologise for being quiet.”

Grant's wife Chezzi also revealed the couple had taken a break from social media because there was a death in the family. Instagram

In November, Grant and Chezzi celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary and Chezzi took the opportunity to gush over her husband on Instagram.

"Healthy, happy and deliriously in love. Still," the proud mum-of-two wrote alongside a photo of them both.

She added: "How amazing is that - After nearly 10 years married!"

Together they’ve ridden through the highest of highs and kept on punching through the lowest of lows.

The couple married in 2010 in Hamilton Island, and went on to have two daughters, Sailor and Scout.