Australia's most loved TV host Grant Denyer may soon be without a show to front once again.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time one of Grant’s shows have been canned unexpectedly.

Family Feud, The Great Australian Spelling Bee and Game of Games have all been dropped after a short stint on our screens in recent years.

So is he set to hang up his hosting crown for good?

“I’m lucky to have a wonderful career in TV, but I’ve also been super hungry to learn a completely different skill and stretch the brain muscle again with a good, solid challenge,” the father-of-two captioned a photo of himself flying a plane earlier this year on social media.

Rumour has it Grant's gig, Dancing with the Stars, is set to be axed.

Meanwhile, according to our source, the fate of Dancing With The Stars was written on the wall.

“Dancing won’t be back and that is why Tristan is on Studio 10, as he has a network contract and they can’t just get rid of him,” the insider continues.

International dancer and DWTS judge Tristan MacManus joined Sarah Harris on the Studio 10 couch back in September.

Grant's other gigs: Family Feud, The Great Australian Spelling Bee and Game of Games were all dropped after a short stint on our screens in recent years.

The insider also goes on to claim that this is also the reason why Network Ten were so keen to make fellow DWTS judge Sharna Burgess the new Bachelorette this season, only she declined.

“Despite their efforts, she said no way,” says the source.

“Sharna is a professional.”

