What is the difference between bulk billing vs. non bulk billing?
When you ring up a new doctor and they say they don't cover bulk billing, it's hard to know what it means in the moment.
All you need to know is that bulk billing is entirely covered by Medicare, whereas non bulk billing is not. Translated to non-doctor speak, bulk billing is technically free since Medicare pays the doctor for you.
In comparison, you would pay the whole $102 doctors fee on the spot for a non bulk billing doctor and get rebated later by Medicare. In the end, all you actually pay for is the gap fee.
What is a GP gap fee?
An out-of-pocket cost or gap payment is the cost left over after Medicare rebates you for a non bulk billed doctor appointment. For example, since a GP appointment will cost $102, Medicare will rebate a portion of that cost once you've made a claim, and you only have to pay the gap fee.
How do I claim my Medicare GP fees?
To claim a non bulk billed doctors appointment all you need to do is sign in to My Gov, select Medicare, click make a claim, fill in patient details, confirm patient and payment details, add provider and item number (on the document), and submit!
How long does Medicare rebate take?
Your Medicare rebate will be sent to your bank within 7 days of your non bulk billing doctors appointment submission.
RELATED || New strain of COVID-19 detected in Australia