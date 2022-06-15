Australia’s own bubble tea brand Gotcha Fresh Tea is launching a brand-new collaboration with childhood favourite Sesame Street – with something for everyone to enjoy.

Gotcha has whipped up eight brand new bubble tea flavours inspired by Sesame Street, following on from the success of its Hello Kitty collaboration.

Not only will the partnership bring customers a range of exciting new drinks, but also tumblers, cups, bottles, totes and paper bags, all in theme with Sesame Street.

Customers can try Gotcha’s newest flavours and merchandise nationwide from 20th June – perfect for big kids and little kids alike.