The standout sweet treat is Oreo Cookie Milk Tea with black pearls brought to you by The Cookie Monster himself.
Other menu standouts include the Pineapple Black Tea with crystal pearls, Orange Black Tea with crystal pearls, and Sesame Fresh Milk with white pearls.
There’s also the Sweet Potato Fresh Milk with crystal pearls, and Wintermelon Plum Tea. With this range of drinks, there’s something for the whole family!
For the fashion-lovers, tote bags ($19.95) featuring geometric representations of your favourite Sesame Street characters will be available for purchase from all Gotcha stores.
There are also stainless-steel tumblers in three designs for $34.95 each, and reusable plastic bottles for $29.95 each.
What’s more, any Gotcha drink purchased during this period will come in a limited-edition Sesame Street paper cup.