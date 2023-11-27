"It's come up in conversation," Kurt says of marriage. Getty

Goldie was previously married to Gus Trinkonis from 1969 to 1976. In the same year she divorced Gus, she went on to marry the father of her two children, Bill Hudson, from whom she divorced in 1982.

Meanwhile, Kurt was married to Season Hubley from 1979 until 1983.

Kurt and Goldie started dating in 1983. Getty

Goldie’s only daughter Kate, 44, has previously said her mum and step-father, who she credits with raising her and her brother Oliver, have always shared the common value of putting family before anything else.

“They both had kids from other [relationships] and we became this melting pot of a family,” she said when appearing on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2022.

"Other than obviously balancing their own careers, it became their life purpose: We will have the best family.”