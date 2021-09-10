The four brand new baking kits include recipes that are easy to follow and all of the key ingredients that you need to make these delicious treats at home.

Plus, they're said to taste just like Golden Gaytime ice creams, and come with the iconic biscuit crumbs which are a main feature of each recipe.

You can get the crumb cake, mousse and brownie Golden Gaytime varieties right now at Coles supermarkets around the country, and the brookie will launch in Woolworths from October 18, along with the crumb cake and mousse.

“We know that Australians love to bake and treat themselves with iconic nostalgic flavours, so we thought why not combine the two and create the ultimate Green’s Golden Gaytime cake range – proving you actually can have your cake and eat it too,” Green’s head of marketing an innovation, Peta Allsopp said.

“Combining Green’s signature array of easy to make recipes, with an iconic Australian ice cream in Street’s Golden Gaytime, this is an incredibly fun, exciting and delicious collaboration that is sure to appeal to all sweet tooths.”

Peta also said that whether you’re a crumb cake, brownie, brookie or mousse fan – there’s plenty of spongy, fluffy, crunchy goodness for everyone.