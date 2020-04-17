-
Home
-
TV
Gogglebox star Jad reveals his bizarre secret love
He's got a taste for this!
Googleboxer Jad Nehmetallah wasn't shy about showing his love for one particular MasterChef icon this week.
WATCH: Gogglebox's Jad loses his mind after seeing Gordon Ramsay on MasterChef
On Thursday night the reality TV star was clearly thrilled to see his favourite chef, Gordon Ramsay, make an entrance on the hit cooking show.
"IS THAT RAMSAY?" Jed shouted as he sat on the couch alongside Matty and Sarah Marie via video chat from his own home, due to coronavirus restrictions.
Jad watched the episode with his pals via video link.
Channel 10
"Hi, I'm Gordon" the celebrity chef told the MasterChef contestants, which was when Jad went into complete meltdown.
"Ramsay! Ramsay! I love you!" he yelled, as Sarah Marie and Matty said in unison, "It's your husband" to their friend.
Jad was thrilled to see Gordon Ramsay on MasterChef.
Channel 10
Jad has been open about his man-crush on Gordon before.
Last year, while discussing potential baby names for Sarah and Matty's new arrival, Jad stuck to his one true love.
"Gordon, of course!" Jad told 10 daily.
"Gordon Ramsay. I have the biggest man crush on Gordon Ramsay, I love him."