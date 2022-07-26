Mick and Di joined Gogglebox in 2015. Ten

“After many tests and specialists, they discovered a tumour in her throat that was inoperable,” the source said.

“That was when she decided not to tell anyone and just spend quality time with their family.”

Di and her husband Mick had been long-time favourites of the show.

The Sydney-based couple were Indigenous art dealers and had been married for almost 50 years.

Mick and Di were popular among Gogglebox viewers since its first season in 2015, with fans loving Di’s straight-to-the-point TV reviews. The couple only missed one season, when they opted to self-isolate in the midst of Covid.

Di was also celebrated off-screen, receiving an Order of Australia Medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2020 for her service to the visual arts.

She was an Ambassador and Guide for the Museum of Contemporary Art, a Consultant to the Australian Art Network, Mentor to Women in the Arts and has donated artworks through the Australian Government’s Cultural Gifts Program.

Di is survived by her husband Mick and her children Victoria and Alex. She is the second cast member of Gogglebox Australia to pass away, following the death of Stuart Kidd in 2018.

