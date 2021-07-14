"Having anxiety about everything going on and worrying about our health." Instagram

"Sometimes feeling overwhelmed and emotional as i breastfeed my little one at midnight. I know I’m not alone," she continued.

She added that she has been "dreaming of travel" with her family, and that going back to “normality” seems "so far away and almost impossible".

"I decided to go through our honeymoon photos from when we travelled Europe together. Before the world shut down. Before we were forced to stay indoors. Before my anxiety felt overwhelming."

Sarah Marie shared this photo from a Hungary trip she took with Matty. Instagram

She went on to write that she was surprised at how "hopeful and happy" it made her feel to look through the photos and reminisce on the trip.

"So forgive me for my Europe spam. Its from a less stressful time and it is something that is going to make me happy to share and look back on with a smile during this difficult time," she said.

In the post, she uploaded a photo from a Hungary trip she took with her husband Matty Fahd, where he commented: "That trip ❤️"

Sarah Marie and Matty both star on Gogglebox Australia, along with their son Malik. Instagram

Sarah Marie and Matty have been trying to keep busy during lockdown as they renovate their home, with the pair posting to Instagram of the house transformation.

Although, Matty recently shared to his Instagram Stories that they have taken a short break while they wait for the house to be waterproofed.

"No renovations update this week as we now have a few boring days of waterproofing," he said while uploading a photo of their son Malik.

"So back to the usual program..."