"She fought so hard and will be very missed. I am grateful for everyone’s support and messages but I’ll be taking some time away from here to grieve properly," she continued, adding, "And I’m sorry if I can’t take calls or texts for now. Thanks everyone in advance for their love and kindness."

Friends and fans of the star quickly flooded Yvie's post with their condolences, with singer Casey Donovan writing, "Sending big big love to you @yvie_jones. Rest in love little Bev."

"Awww Yvie. So sorry sending you lots of love," commented Married at First Sight's Samuel Levi.

Australian Survivor star Felicity Egginton added: "Yvie my heart is breaking for you. I’m so sorry for the loss of your beautiful fur baby. You gave Bev the most magical beautiful life that she could ever have, filled with so much LOVE!!!."

Sadly, it's not the first time in recent years that Yvie has opened up about the devastating loss of one of her much-loved pooches.

Back in 2019, the reality star took to Instagram to announce the heartbreaking news that her dog Oscar had passed away while sharing a series of images of the pup and captioning the image, "Goodbye my number one guy."

Oscar was in the 45-year-old's life for almost 16 years, and his death has undoubtedly left a huge impact on Yvie.

"You made me so happy and I loved having you in my life. You were the first dog I owned as an adult, you were my best friend," the Gogglebox star also wrote in the caption.

"You never left my side and I'm going to miss you just so much," Yvie continued.

The reality star has a huge love for her pets, even buying a $2000 car to cater to them.

"I love you Oscar. Say hi to Leonardo Avocado over the rainbow bridge. And all your foster brothers and sisters," she wrote in the caption.

Yvie also thanked the vets and pet sitters who supported her pup in his last moments.

Yvie is best known for starring on the reality TV series Gogglebox Australia from 2015 to 2018 alongside Angie Kent, with the pair going on to team up for the podcast Two Girls One Pod following their exit from the reality series.