Who Came Up With GOAT’s Definition Anyway?

The first time GOAT’s meaning became apparent to the public was the sports television series Greatest Of All Time, produced by the Tennis Channel in 2012. The program talked about top tennis athletes of all time regardless of gender or specialty. While the program didn’t specifically call its athletes a “GOAT”, the meaning spread to other industries and professions.

Today, GOAT in Urban Dictionary is defined as “greatest of all time”. GOAT’s meaning has expanded from its use in sports to an all-around exclamation of someone cool or memorable. Opinions aside, GOATs are generally highly decorated people in their fields, having made a lot of outstanding contributions to their field.

Some Bonafide GOATs: Greatest Of All Time

Sports

GOATs are common in sports, but that’s because each kind of sport has at least one or two athletes that stand head and shoulders above the rest. Some GOATs in their respective fields are:

Michael Jordan and LeBron James (Basketball)

Widely considered as the kings of the court, these two athletes were monumentally influential. Their careers helped define what does GOAT mean in sports and we still talk about them in awe today.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (Tennis)

There’s a well-established fierce but friendly rivalry between these two tennis legends. After facing off for a whopping 40 times, Nadal still firmly holds the lead with 24 wins over Federer’s 16. Whenever these two clash, expect an intense and exciting match worthy of such a rivalry.

Music

GOATs in music are also quite common – icons that defined a musical genre, a certain style, and the length of their careers. You’ve probably heard of (or even sang along) to their songs!

Madonna and Michael Jackson

Icons of pop, these two artists defined not only the genre, but an entire generation. Even years after their heyday, their albums still fly off the shelves.

Elton John and Elvis Presley

Some of the best ballads we’ve ever heard came from these two gentlemen. Aside from being musical powerhouses, they were also cultural icons that brought a whole new meaning to the concept of stage performance.

Literature

Few things can move people like well-placed words: and these authors have made us laugh, cry, and learn valuable lessons about ourselves and the world.

Stephen King and J. K. Rowling

These two authors defined the modern classics of literature. Their words have even left their pages and leapt onto the big screen: multimedia empires that have grown into spinoffs, sequels, and universes of their own.

C. S. Lewis and J. R. R. Tolkien

The undisputed kings of fantasy, these two authors laid the groundwork for many of the fantasy series we all know and love today. Prolific writers, their works still reveal hidden gems and lessons that are still relevant to us today.

But About My GOAT?

Sometimes someone you might deeply admire may not be considered a GOAT by the public, but that’s the beauty of the term. GOAT’s meaning in slang doesn’t limit the term to popular opinion. If there’s someone you like, you can consider them your personal GOAT. Who knows, other people may catch on to it – being a bona fide GOAT doesn’t happen overnight.

Who’s Next?

Numbers on the board, records sold, and books written can be a good reflection of what makes a GOAT today. But the beauty of being the “Greatest Of All Time” means that there’s always a chance that someone down the line can step up and claim that title for themselves.

