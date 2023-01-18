Although this festival is primarily made for gin aficionados, if you’re taking a backseat in the alcohol department at the moment, don’t worry, a good time is also in store for you.
The festival’s official tonic sponsor, StrangeLove, will be joining in on the fun, providing their premium range of Grab’n’Go non-alcoholic drinks and a mocktail menu crafted just for the festival.
When is Juniperlooza?
As mentioned, Juniperlooza will be a one-weekend-exclusive, running from February 11 at 12pm until 6pm February 12.
Where will Juniperlooza be taking place?
The Boatbuilders Yard, 23 South Wharf Promenade, Melbourne.
How can I get tickets to Juniperlooza?
Tickets for the festival are $50 for Saturday and $45 for Sunday. Each ticket gives you entry to the festival and one G&T drink token, a reusable straw, and access to the aforementioned Talk & Taste sessions.
18+ only, tickets are on sale now.
Juniperlooza 2023 producers list:
Here are the brands and distilleries you can expect to find at the festival...
Antipodes Gin Co., Applewood Distillery, Bass & Flinders, Brogan's Way Distillery, Cape Byron Distillery, Darling Distillery, Forty Spotted Gin, Four Pillars, Great Ocean Road Gin, Heathcote Gin, Hellfire Bluff Distillery, Husk Distillery, Imperial Measures Distilling, Larrikin Gin, McHenry Distillery, Melbourne Gin Company, Mountain Distilling, Never Never Distilling Co, Noble Bootleggers Distilling Co., Patient Wolf Gin, Seven Seasons, 78 Degrees.
Please remember to drink responsibly. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Alcohol and Other Drug hotline 1800 250 015 or call Lifeline on 13 11 14.