If your ears perk up whenever there is mention of a cheeky G&T, then you’ll want to take note of this festival dedicated to gin, Juniperlooza .

If you’re from Melbourne, you’ll want to mark this on your calendar, stat. A fesival dedicated to (in our opinion) the superior liquor of choice, gin is coming to the capital city.

Melbournians can get amongst the gin fun for one weekend - and one weekend only - this February 11 to 12.

Held at The Boat Builders Yard in South Wharf Melbourne, Juniperlooza will be taking over the historic Polly Woodside ship and providing gin-lovers an epic party featuring 22 gin producers showcasing their signature cocktails, G&Ts, gin paddles and more, live DJs (a must), performers, entertainers and Talk and Taste sessions for gin connoisseurs alike.

Did we mention that there will also be gin slushies? Consider us there.