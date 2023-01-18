Channing Tatum is planning on remaking the 1990 film Ghost. Getty/Paramount Pictures

While Tatum is no stranger to remakes, having starred in the 21 Jump Street franchise which was a reboot of the 80s TV show, an insider close to Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg has shared with New Idea that they both “feel strange” about Tatum’s plans to remake Ghost.

“Whoopi and Demi were both taken by surprise at Channing’s seemingly fairly casual announcement, telling the world he has the rights to remake their movie,” the source said.

“Whoopi in particular is reticent to get too excited about it. She is fiercely protective of Patrick’s memory and isn't sure anyone could do justice to one of his greatest legacy films.”

“It’s nothing against Channing - Whoopi and Demi simply feel strange about anyone remaking Ghost out of respect for Patrick’s memory,” our source continued.

“Demi does have to admit though that if anyone was going to fill Patrick’s shoes, it could well be Channing.”