Georgina Walker: 'The world will reset after COVID-19'
Psychic predicts how the world will change thanks to coronavirus
- by
Georgina Walker
Here, psychic Georgina Walker predicts how the world press the 'reset' button after COVID-19...
The current upheaval to our everyday existence and quality of life is not new – the world is cyclic, with multiple reawakenings over the centuries.
This upheaval seems to occur every 100 years or so, pulling out the rug from under us, stripping us bare of all we hold near and dear, and forcing a re-evaluation of priorities.
Getty Images
The good news is we survived before! We are here now to reset the world once more.
This resetting is not limited to race, colour, religion, culture or continent – we are all in this together.
Tension between countries drops, communication becomes more open as we are forced into unification through this pandemic. The gift of international travel has become a curse as it allows borders to be compromised.
The gift of rapid communication has become a curse with instant global updates heightening fear.
Yet there are lessons we can take from this correction that will assist us as we go forward into the future. And we do have a future!
I sense this pressure will not start to ease on the health system till September and will trickle over into the new year. February seems to bea time of relief with celebration for many.
So what can you achieve in the interim, you may well ask?
Getty
Busyness is deafness to the spirit world. We have looked at instant results and instant gratification.
Keeping busy allows us not to look at the gems (our partners, family, children, pets) we leave behind as we head off to work to earn the dollar to pay for the latest toy, gadget, home, etc.
We flaunt material objects to demonstrate our successes but this hinders us from time to nourish what matters most – a sense of ‘home’, a sense of community.
How many of us know the name of our neighbours, people in our apartment block or street?
Yes, our busyness has had another price. We have lost the sense of community and its contribution to our existence.
Getty
The gift will be the solidifying of our relationships in our suburbs through social media – bartering will once again be popular – as we swap goods/services/food.
Simple gestures of caring for each otherhave been lost in the buzz of a ‘must have’ society. We will crave community.
Even our beloved royal family will not escape this.
The monarchy has been significantly reshaped. Prince Charles’ time to be king will be brought forward.
I see a flag over Buckingham Palace being lowered as a significant royal passes.
Like the phoenix rising from the ashes, there is a Golden Age to come.
For more, pick up a copy of this week's New Idea - on sale now!