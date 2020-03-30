This upheaval seems to occur every 100 years or so, pulling out the rug from under us, stripping us bare of all we hold near and dear, and forcing a re-evaluation of priorities.

The current upheaval to our everyday existence and quality of life is not new – the world is cyclic, with multiple reawakenings over the centuries.

Here, psychic Georgina Walker predicts how the world press the 'reset' button after COVID-19...

The good news is we survived before! We are here now to reset the world once more.

This resetting is not limited to race, colour, religion, culture or continent – we are all in this together.

Tension between countries drops, communication becomes more open as we are forced into unification through this pandemic. The gift of international travel has become a curse as it allows borders to be compromised.

The gift of rapid communication has become a curse with instant global updates heightening fear.

Yet there are lessons we can take from this correction that will assist us as we go forward into the future. And we do have a future!

I sense this pressure will not start to ease on the health system till September and will trickle over into the new year. February seems to be a time of relief with celebration for many.

So what can you achieve in the interim, you may well ask?