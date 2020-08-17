Georgie Parker said she's lost three inches of height due to her scoliosis. Instagram

Georgie, who plays Roo Stewart on Home and Away, said that she loves doing one exercises in particular – and it’s been something she’s really leaned into after the coronavirus crisis hit.

“I do a lot of swimming. During COVID, I took up ocean swimming and it has been exhilarating,” she added.

“It’s been freezing, but actually part of the fun of it is being uncomfortable. Don’t ask me why.It has been amazing for my mental health – doing something hard.”

“Every scoliosis is different – it’s like a fingerprint – but mine is all in the torso," Georgie said. Supplied

The multiple TV WEEK Logie Award winner has been open about her scoliosis diagnosis in the past and has always had a positive mindframe.

"I suppose as far as some people were concerned, I was handicapped or had a physical deformity – and in medical journals, scoliosis is called a deformity – and yet I don’t feel like that describes my body at all," the mum-of-one exclusively told New Idea in 2018.

"I don’t use the word deformity, or bad back. I use the word challenge. It’s not my bad hip, it’s my hip that has been operated on – and now I call it my good leg."

"I suppose as far as some people were concerned, I was handicapped or had a physical deformity," Georgie previously said. Supplied

Georgia also previously spoke to Now To Love about being diagnosed with the condition at such a young age.

“When I was diagnosed with scoliosis and put into a brace my orthopaedic surgeon said I wouldn’t be a ballet dancer. I said, ‘That’s great because I want to be an actor!’” Georgie said.

“[The curve] misplaces my rib cage, so it sounds painful, but because it’s happened my body gradually has been very accommodating. I'm fortunate as it’s a minefield for some people,” the All Saints star explained.

This positivity allows her to focus to remain on all the things she can do, rather than those she can’t.

“It impacts me on a daily basis and I just have to stay fit to keep my back as functional as possible,” she said.

“I always manage to look on the bright side because that’s the best way to move forward.”

Georgie pictured with Home and Away co-star Emily Symons. Instagram

And although Georgie, who is married to longtime partner Steve Worland, experiences pain and stiffness, she remains stoic.

“It’s endless work but I’m up for a challenge. I’ve never resented [having scoliosis] and it’s made me realise how lucky I am that, while I have this significant challenge, I can still live my life pretty much how I want to,” Georgia said.