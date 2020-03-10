The Bachelorette couple Georgia Love and Lee Elliott celebrated their engagement at the weekend by throwing a lavish party in Victoria's Yarra Valley for friends and family.

Although they announced their engagement back in September 2019, the pair proved they don't rush into anything by holding a special celebration six months on.

Georgia and Lee, who found love on the reality TV show in 2016, held the romantic bash in the ornate grounds of the lush Melba Estate estate on a day that appeared perfect.

Clearly smitten, they both shared a number of photos from the event to their Instagram accounts.

"The most spectacular day with my spectacular man, celebrating our spectacular love. Thank you who everyone who helped celebrate our engagement yesterday. My heart is full," Georgia wrote alongside a number of snaps from the day.