Georgia received a Jessner peel. Instagram

"So I’m having a Jessner peel today with the beautiful Helena," Georgia, 33, said while receiving the treatment.

Helena explained that the peel helped to lighten pigmentation, as well as resurface texture, and was really good for Melasma.

"Which you guys know I have always had from years as a kid running around in the sun," the 33-year-old added. "I always use SPF and wear a hat religiously now but I do still have pigmentation so let’s see if this helps."

"A bit pink now, let’s see how it looks in a few days." Instagram

Georgia followed up the procedure with a photo of the immediate result, writing: "A bit pink now, let’s see how it looks in a few days."

The skin procedure comes not long after the journalist addressed backlash she received over "casually racist" social media posts.

“I wasn’t good for quite a while and have been dealing with that ever since,” Georgia told Stellar of the criticism. “And it’s really hard not to have your number-one support person [there to help you], who is your mum.

The 33-year-old lost her mum Belinda to pancreatic cancer in 2016.

Georgia is married to Lee, whom she met on The Bachelorette. Instagram

“But my number-one support person now is Lee,” she said, referring to her husband whom she originally met on The Bachelorette, adding that “he’s been incredible".

“It’s those peaks and troughs and pivotal times in your life, be they good or bad, that you really want your mum.

“Probably the hardest part will be if we do decide to have kids,” Georgia added. “She really wanted to be a nanna.”