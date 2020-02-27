George Clooney says he is saddened by the scandal. Getty

The statement continued: "The simple truth is that this program is overwhelmingly positive for coffee farmers around the world. With that in mind, it is also imperative to have talented investigative reporters showing the board where they have yet to succeed. We knew it was a big project when it started seven years ago, and honestly I was surprised and saddened to see this story. Clearly this board and this company still have work to do. And that work will be done."



He added: "I would hope that this reporter will continue to investigate these conditions and report accurately if they do not improve. The check and balance of good corporate responsibility lies not just with the company itself but also independent journalists like Mr. Barnet to hold everyone's promise to account."



Meanwhile Nespresso released a statement of its on via their website.

George and his wife, Amal. Getty

"Nespresso has zero tolerance of child labor," the company said in a statement. It is unacceptable. Where there are claims that our high standards are not met, we act immediately. In this case, we've launched a thorough investigation to find out which farms were filmed and whether they supply Nespresso. We will not resume purchases of coffee from farms in this area until the investigation is closed. Any issues we uncover will be dealt with diligently and firm action will be taken."



"We work with Rainforest Alliance and Fairtrade International to reinforce good working practices and fair treatment of workers, including education on the dangers of child labor. We invest heavily in this effort; in 2019, our 400 agronomists made over 170,000 farm visits and trainings across the world, including 60,000 detailed on farm sustainability assessments. This was backed up by more than 3,300 third party verification farm audits. We will continue to do all we can to stamp child labor out. It has no place in our supply chain."

George Clooney has long been an celebrity ambassador for Nespresso. Nespresso

Clooney is no stranger when it comes to advocating for ethical causes.

The Oceans Eleven star last year called for a boycott of luxury hotels owned by Brunei last year because of the Asian nation's plans to impose the death penalty on people having gay sex or committing adultery.