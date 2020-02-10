George Calombaris Getty

“My dream for MADE Establishment 13 years ago was a vision to create something truly special,” he said.

“Although we have all continued to work tirelessly and overcome the many challenges we have recently experienced, it is with deep sadness and regret that today MADE Establishment has been placed into voluntary administration.”

“To all of my team, I truly regret it has come to this.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your loyalty and friendship.”

Former Masterchef Australia judges Getty

According to 7 News, advisory and investment firm KordaMentha has been appointed as administrators of 22 companies in the Made Establishment Group.

Calombaris added the last few months have been the most challenging for him.

“At this time, while personally devastated, I remain thankful to my family, friends, the MADE team, our loyal and regular customers,” he wrote.

“I am so sorry all our collective efforts have not proved to be enough. I’m gutted that it’s come to this.

“The one thing I would ask is that you please respect how difficult this is for my team, my family, myself and those close to us and simply allow us to go through this process which is already deeply affecting us all.”

The news comes as Calombaris’ family property in Melbourne’s affluent Toorak was listed for sale.

Made Establishment group employs about 500 staff at its 18 restaurants.

It comes less than a year after the former MasterChef judge was forced to fork out $7.83 million in wages to 515 current and former employees.

Calombaris told the ABC at the time that he was "gutted" and "took full responsibility".

"We aren't closing our restaurants, we're here. And it's my job as their leader to keep pushing forward and keep speaking this message, not shying away from the mistake we made, but also acknowledging that we fixed it," he told the 7.30 program at the time.

"I won't forget that afternoon in 2017 when we sat there with my new business partners after we'd done a full audit for the business and discovered the underpayments."