Gennie was a scene-stealer opposite the late Bill Hunter in Muriel's wedding.

Back on the box

Since starring in Muriel’s Wedding, Gennie, now 71, has consistently worked in some of Australia’s best-loved dramas including All Saints and Packed to the Rafters.

She’s currently portraying Margaret Brown in Foxtel’s courtroom drama, The Twelve.

Her characters sweet connection with a fellow juror serves to counterbalance the more action-packed storylines.

“There’s this lovely story that develops between Peter (Daniel Mitchell) and her,” Gennie says.

And although all those courtroom scenes necessitated a certain amount of sitting around, Gennie didn’t mind.

“I was pleased to be in a long series,” she says. “It’s lovely to really be able to connect with actors. We had a fascinating display of actors who came through as witnesses and were always worth watching. We also had sudoku on our laps.”

Gennie played Deidre Chambers, the mistress of Toni’s on-screen dad. Muriel's Wedding/Miramax

Starting over

In 1981, Gennie moved to Australia for love, relocating after meeting her first husband Peter while on holiday.

“I basically went home [to the UK] and packed,” she recalls. “My career was really singing. My mother couldn’t believe it!”

Despite her acting credentials, it took time for Gennie to find her feet in the Australian industry.

“English accents were a bit off,” she says. “The casting people were not exactly hostile, but I remember getting the feeling they were thinking, ‘Oh, these Poms coming over here and taking jobs from Australian actors.’

It took two years for me to break in. When I did, they all said, ‘Where have you been?’”

Eventually, Gennie was in demand, appearing in everything from soap opera Sons and Daughters to kids’ series Zoo Family.

But it is her role as beauty consultant Deidre in Muriel’s Wedding for which she is definitely best remembered.

“We had no idea it was going to be such a hit,” she says. “I remember when it opened here, I don’t think my agent even turned up. It was amazing that it took off.”

Take off it did, becoming one of the most successful Australian films of the 1990s.

“I’ve had a lot of people say ‘what a coincidence’ to me,” Gennie says on being recognised ever since.

Muriel (Toni Collette) and Rhonda (Rachel Griffiths) in Muriel’s Wedding. Muriel's Wedding/Miramax

Personal Heartache

When Gennie and Peter moved to NSW’s Central Coast with their son, Josh, they created the Amazement Farm & Fun Park.

“Amazement became a real focus,” she says. “It was two years of battering your head against the council’s wall. You’d think I was trying to open a brothel. We opened

for five weeks in the summer holidays and took $40,000. I thought, ‘This will work.’”

But Gennie’s life was turned upside down by Peter’s sudden passing.

“One day, he said, ‘I’m going to lie down. I’ve got a bit of a backache,’” Gennie says.

“I said, ‘I’ll get you a bowl of soup,’ and I came back and he was dead. I was a wreck. I could barely put one foot in front of the other. There was no way I could do any [acting] work, so I went right off the radar.”

In time, Gennie was able to move through her grief and is now enjoying another chance at love after meeting her second husband, Viv.

“I have three stepsons and 10 step-grandchildren, so life has changed.”

