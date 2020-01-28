Australia's brightest stars took a touch of Aussie spirit to Los Angeles on Saturday for the annual G'DAY USA Standing Together Dinner.

The blue carpet was awash with local and international stars from the stage and screen as celebs gathered to raise money for bushfire relief.

Olivia Newton-John, Delta Goodrem and Naomi Watts were all in attendance at the night of glitz and glamour to support mates back home in need.

Speaking to News Corp, Olivia expressed her concern and disbelief over the Australian bushfire crisis.

“This one feels extra special because it’s not just patting each other on the back, it’s helping the whole country,” she shared.

“We’re suffering and the animals - it breaks my heart.”

“It means everything because I think it’s more important than individuals. This is a whole country, this is communities being lost, animals being lost. I can’t watch the animals, it breaks my heart. I feel like an ostrich because I can’t watch it.”

Delta also spoke out about her heartbreak surrounding the bushfires and said she hadn’t “stopped crying for months” as the fires raged on, and explained she wrote her new ballad 'Let It Rain' as her way to help

“For me, what can I do? It’s music. I wanted to say thank you to the firefighters, and I didn’t know how to reach them. If one Australian is hurting, we all are,” Delta told News Corp.

From Gumnut Babies to glamorous gowns, here are the best snaps of all the outfits you won't want to miss from the night.