What Is Game Of Thrones?

Game of Thrones is a popular fantasy-drama TV show based on the book series by George R. R. Martin. It follows a huge cast of characters in the fictional continent of Westeros, with the main storyline being the fight over who gets to assume the Iron Throne and rule over the Seven Kingdoms.

GoT won several awards and broke records during its eight-season run from 2011 to 2019. It won 58 Emmys (the most by any drama series) and made stars out of its actors (who have also been nominated for individual awards for their performances).

How Has The GoT Cast Changed Over The Seasons?

Unlike other shows that keep their leads alive and intact until the end, Game of Thrones isn’t scared to kill off a beloved character or two. In fact, the show earned a reputation for no one being truly safe, especially once the TV show had gotten past the storylines laid out in the books.

As a result of that and the sheer epic scale of the story, the Game of Thrones cast is one of the largest ever on television with more than 250 names on the IMDb page, ranging from supporting characters like The Mountain to major antagonists such as The Night King.

The Game Of Thrones Actors

Kit Harrington / Jon Snow

Actor's age: 32 years old

Seasons: 1-8

Watch them in: Pompeii, How to Train Your Dragon

Maisie Williams / Arya Stark

Actor's age: 22 years old

Seasons: 1-8

Watch them in: Doctor Who, iBoy, Then Came You

Sophie Turner / Sansa Stark

Actor’s age: 23 years old

Seasons: 1-8

Watch them in: Dark Phoenix, Barely Lethal

Emilia Clarke / Daenerys Targaryen

Actor's age: 33 years old

Seasons: 1-8

Watch them in: Terminator Genisys, Me Before You, Solo: A Star Wars Story

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau / Jaime Lannister

Actor's age: 49 years old

Seasons: 1-8

Watch them in: New Amsterdam, Gods of Egypt, Headhunters

Lena Headey / Cersei Lannister

Actor's age: 46 years old

Seasons: 1-8

Watch them in: 300, Ripley’s Game, The Purge, Dredd, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles

Peter Dinklage / Tyrion Lannister

Actor's age: 50 years old

Seasons: 1-8

Watch them in: Elf, Underdog, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Pixels, Avengers: Infinity War

Gwendoline Christie / Brienne of Tarth

Actor's age: 41 years old

Seasons: 2-8

Watch them in: Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2

John Bradley / Samwell Tarly

Actor's age: 31 years old

Seasons: 1-8

Watch them in: Patient Zero

Alfie Allen / Theon Greyjoy

Actor's age: 33 years old

Seasons: 1-8

Watch them in: Atonement, John Wick, Jojo Rabbit

Rose Leslie / Ygritte

Actor's age: 32 years old

Seasons: 2-4

Watch them in: Downton Abbey, The Good Fight

Jack Gleeson / Joffrey Baratheon

Actor's age: 27 years old

Seasons: 1-4

Watch them in: Batman Begins, All Good Children

Natalie Dormer / Margaery Tyrell

Actor's age: 37 years old

Seasons: 2-6

Watch them in: The Tudors, Captain America: The First Avenger, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Elementary

Game Over

Game of Thrones may be done (with an ending that most fans didn’t quite like), but its legacy will live on forever. Time to find a new show to binge!

