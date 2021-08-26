Froot Loops Golden Gaytimes. Instagram

The photo shows green and yellow ice cream coated in multi-coloured cookie crumbs, and we gotta say, it looks delicious.

Nick seems to think so too, and rated the ice-cream a 14/10, and revealed he found the new Golden Gaytime flavour at 7-Eleven.

Froot Loops Golden Gaytimes will reportedly launch across convenience stores over the next few days, and will be available to purchase from supermarkets nationwide by the end of September.

Crunchy Nut Golden Gaytimes. Coles

While you're in the freezer aisle, you might also spot the new Crunchy Nut Golden Gaytimes.

The new ice cream features sweet honey and cornflake crunch, and if it's anything like the Froot Loops version, you can expect it to taste just like its cereal namesake.

Crunchy Nut Golden Gaytimes are now available to purchase from Coles supermarkets nationwide for $6 per four-pack.