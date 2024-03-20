1. Explore Melbourne's street art with the laneways (TIP: start at Hosier Lane opposite Federation Square).
2. Take a walk within the Royal Botanic Gardens.
3. Join a free walking tour of Melbourne - they depart from the State Library every day at 10:30 am and 3 pm.
4. Visit the National Gallery of Victoria.
5. Visit the Korrit Heritage Trust at Federation Square.
6. Listen to one of the many street buskers for a free show.
7. Take a walk through Fitzroy Gardens.
8. Check out the Australian Music Vault at Arts Centre Melbourne.
9. Visit the Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia in Federation Square.
10. Explore Queen Victoria Markets (plus the free samples!)
11. Take a tour of Parliament House.
12. Visit the beautiful State Library of Victoria (there are also exhibitions within).
13. Visit the Shrine of Remembrance.
14. Explore the Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI).
15. Go to Camberwell Market.
16. Explore the St Kilda foreshore.
17. Check out Melbourne's churches.
18. Head to Brighton Beach and see the iconic coloured bathing boxes.
19. Go to a free gig, they're everywhere!
20. Visit the Rose Street Artists' Market in Fitzroy.
21. Take a stroll around Albert Park Lake and the Grand Prix track.
22. Relax in one of Melbourne's beautiful green gardens: Carlton, Alexandra and Flagstaff Gardens are great options.
23. Visit one of the many bookstores. In 2016, Readings in Carlton was awarded the ‘Bookstore of the Year’ award at the London Book Fair International Excellence Awards.
24. Check out the Library at the Dock.
25. Visit the Farmers Market at Abbotsford Convent.
26. Get your finish up with the 1,000-Step Kokoda Track Memorial Walk.
27. Check out the penguins on St Kilda beach (they come out at night).
28. Explore the free exhibitions at the Australian Centre of Contemporary Art (ACCA) in Southbank.
29. Jump on the free City Circle Tram and venture around the city.
30. Explore Chinatown.
31. Window shop at one of the many shopping centres across the city.
32. Tour the Melbourne Town Hall.
33. Explore the Wheeler Centre with the State Library Building.
34. Head to Spleen Bar for Monday night comedy.
35. Just find a nice spot to people-watch. There's no better city for it!
36. Check out one of Federation Square's free community events.
37. Find the ping pong table located in a hidden park on the corner of Park Street and Emerald Hill Place in South Melbourne.
38. Attend a free trivia night: Moon Dog Brewery and Revolver Upstairs offer great ones!
39. Visit Black Rock Beach.
40. Watch a classical music performance outside Scots' Church at lunchtime.