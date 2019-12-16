Emma and Oliver, with Anthony Field, were all smiles! Getty

Taking to Instagram, Emma’s ex shared a picture of himself and Dana, along with several other Wiggles, including Emma herself with the caption: “One year ago today we met and performed with the @ausballet.”

Lachlan and Dana: his public declaration. Instagram

The post comes after Emma stepped out with Oliver looking deliriously happy with her new-found love.

Looking happier than ever! Getty

But despite the rumoured battle, Emma insists she and Lachlan are the best of friends. “We’re basically back to being best friends again which is nice,” Emma told The Project.

“It’s been amazing being on the road with each other for 10 years so to not have him on the tour would be bizarre.”

For more, see this week's New Idea - out now!