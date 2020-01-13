Former Bachelor Sam Wood joins Better Homes and Gardens team Seven

“For me, it’s about helping people move more and eat better with simple, practical and real advice that they can understand and implement into their lives,” says Sam. “I am genuinely so excited to be joining the team,” said Sam in a statement.

Sam, Melissa and James join host Johanna Griggs, Adam Dovile (DIY), Dr Harry Cooper (Vet), Graham Ross(Gardening), Tara Dennis (Decorating & Design), “Fast Ed” Halmagyi (Chef), Karen Martini (Chef) and Pete Colquhoun(Architect) in the new season of Better Homes and Gardens starting Friday, February 7 at 7.00pm on Seven.

Sam and wife Snezana – who found love on the 2015 season of The Bachelor – welcomed their second child together, daughter Charlie, last July. The couple also share 1-year-old daughter, Willow and Eve, 14, Snezana’s daughter from a previous relationship.

James Tobin and Melissa King will show him on the show Seven

James said of his new role: "I’ll be playing with all the big kid toys and reporting back on how they can improve our lives at home and on the road,” says James. “I’ve known the BHG team for some time and to get to work with them is a real ‘pinch me’ moment."