Footy star Brad Green confirms romance with TV star nine months after wife’s passing
Former AFL star Brad Green has confirmed he is dating again after his wife Anna passed away less than a year ago.
The 38-year-old confirmed he is dating Channel 10 sports reporter Caty Price, with the couple posing for a photo together from the MRC Foundation Blue Diamond Ball at Caulfield Racecourse in Melbourne.
WATCH: A look back at Anna Green's life with husband Brad Green
The Herald Sun reports that Green met Price at the Melbourne Cup Carnival last year.