Wine and dine at The Meat Wine and Co

Privy to a wine and dine? Indulge in delicious, mouth-watering steaks and a carefully curated wine list at The Meat and Wine Co. Over the course of Father's Day weekend, The Meat and Wine Co will be offering an exclusive premium steak, fit for a king. Treat dad to a 500g MB4+ Southern Range rib-eye, paired beautifully with the exquisite 2015 Heathcote Estate Shiraz.

Bottomless brunch at The George On Collins

If day drinking is on the cards this Father's Day, then a cheeky bottomless brunch may be worth looking into. Treat dad to a modern South-East asian inspired dining experience at The George On Collins. It's open for lunch and dinner bookings, and if you book now, you'll be in the draw to win a free bottomless brunch for four. T&C's apply.

Beer and Nutella donut confetti hamper, $75 at Goldelucks

For the beer-loving dad, this beer and donut hamper will do just the trick. Surprise him with a confetti bomb as he opens the box as well as with three Moon Dog beers, two M&M Nutella donuts and two Nutella-filled donuts.

Personalised gum leaf Australian hardwood serving board, $159 at Hardtofind

Nothing really beats a good charcuterie board - and serving it on a gorgeous serving board is the icing on the cake. This gum leaf serving board is crafted and designed in Tenterfield, NSW, and made with Australian Hardwood. Plus, you can also personalise it for the ultimate one-of-a-kind gift.

Coffee tasting journal, $26.99 at Hardtofind

If he’s picky about his morning cuppa, then this coffee tasting journal will be his saviour when he's perfecting his favourite brew. This A5 journal is a thoughtfully designed companion for any coffee enthusiast. Filled with 45 individual coffee profiles for identifying different brews, flavour compositions as well as sections for him to review each experience.

Fab Foods mixed socks bundle, $59 at Joode

A fail-safe Father’s Day gift - a pair of socks. These socks by Joode is made for food lovers, with funky prints (read: pretzels, pizzas, mushrooms, chilli peppers), it’ll brighten up his mood in an instant.

Gourmet Basket artisan producers hamper, $111.95 at Myer

Impeccably presented, this gift hamper is filled to the brim with delectable artisan food products. From Pukara Estate olive oil to delicious muscatels to enjoy with cheese, dad will for sure find his next pantry staple.

Cake confetti bounce box, $45 at Goldelucks

Another great food gift from Goldelucks is this cake confetti bounce box. It combines a confetti bomb with a cake to make the perfect all-in-one surprise. You can also add photos and other add-ons such as chocolates, musk sticks and more.

