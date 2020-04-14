Kayne and Aimee's house. Seven

The twins were quickly on the defensive, because most of their spaces were adjoining to Dave and Tanya’s, and the ladies think the male model can be ‘defensive.’

But Rhi and Kimmy were instantly on the defensive themselves, as the two teams began negotiations.

The girls wanted to take space from Dave and Tanya’s walk-in-robe so they could fit a bath in their ensuite.

‘If we don’t get the bath, they’re not getting the relaxation element of the rules,’ Kimmy said.

‘The girls don’t want to budge,’ Dave said.

'I don’t like being spoken to like a child, and Dave is very condescending… you’re not my dad,’ Rhi added.

Kimmy and Rhi. Seven

After a discussion with George and Laith, the girls got the extra space they needed from the best mates’ master bedroom.

Kimmy said: ‘I just want Kayne to have somewhere nice to take a sh-t and look at the Richmond scores.’

Fast-forward to walls coming down and fireplaces getting installed, and the twins and the Perth parents were butting heads again.

The couple installed a feature fireplace separating their lounge area from the twins’ dining room, plus, they put in a bench seat with storage for wood underneath… blocking one of the accesses to their dining room.

Dave. Seven

The girls suggested to Dave that they run a vertical wood-stacker up one of their walls, but he said: ‘We thought that’d look pretty ugly.’

The girls replied: ‘That bench f-cks us, essentially’ and offered to buy them a metal stacker to sit on the floor in front of the fireplace.

Tanya said: ‘Nup. I’m putting my foot down.’

The twins begged them to ‘play nice for five seconds’, but they refused.

‘We think it’s gonna look pretty tacky,’ Dave said.

‘He’s pissed me right off,’ Rhi said as she stormed off the set. ‘I hate getting upset about it, but I’m so f-cking angry.’