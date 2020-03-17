It comes after she was spotted walking alongside her daughter Trixie while carrying baby Daisy and pushing a pram in Melbourne last week.

Sporting a radiant smile and shades, the popular radio star was spotted with her gorgeous girls and a friend shortly after interviewing pop singer Katy Perry for her radio show, The Fifi, Fev & Byron Catch Up.

Fifi welcomed Daisy in June last year. And despite her constant social media updates, it’s been 120 days since we last saw the single mum out in public.

Fifi was spotted out after interviewing Katy Perry. Matrix Media

Monday, the 43-year-old proved she doesn’t let work get in the way of spending quality time with her “two little loves”, opting to take them to meet the ‘Roar’ hit-maker too.

“Daisy preparing Katy Perry for the fun times ahead,” Fifi captioned a cute snap of her daughters with Katy, who recently revealed she and fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together.

Describing motherhood as “heavenly bliss”, Fifi previously admitted to wanting to be a “present mum”.

“I am the luckiest mumma to be blessed with these two precious angels,” she shared on Instagram.“I couldn’t possibly be any happier.”

And it clearly showed on her recent family day out.

“This made Trixie so happy,” she captioned a photo on social media of her mini-me posing alongside her idol Katy.

“I can’t wipe the smile off her little face.”

