MUST WATCH: Kate Middleton refuses to acknowledge Harry and Meghan at their final Royal event
The Duchess of York blamed social media for fueling trolls' catty keyboard behaviour.
'Social media has become a sewer where people say things they wouldn’t dream of saying face-to-face,' she told an Australian publication.
'I feel very strongly about the importance of good manners and respect and about the impact of social media in the modern world,' she added, explaining that the trolls have a girl versus girl mentality. 'Women are pitted against other women. Trolling online is vicious and hurtful. We have to stand against it.'
Getty
Fergie, whose daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have for years been subject to social media bullying, pleaded with readers to 'be kinder.'
'Let’s all try to treat each other a little more gently and be kinder. Let’s all try to think before we post. Before starting an argument online, take a deep breath and try to respect someone else’s position. Where we see others behaving unacceptably, let’s call it out.'
And finally, Fergie reminded readers of an old saying. 'It’s an old motto but a good one - if you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.'