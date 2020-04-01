Getty

Fergie, whose daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have for years been subject to social media bullying, pleaded with readers to 'be kinder.'

'Let’s all try to treat each other a little more gently and be kinder. Let’s all try to think before we post. Before starting an argument online, take a deep breath and try to respect someone else’s position. Where we see others behaving unacceptably, let’s call it out.'

And finally, Fergie reminded readers of an old saying. 'It’s an old motto but a good one - if you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.'