Baby Chi (pictured) is named after three of her great-grandmothers. Instagram

“She has her daddy's lips, her mama's dimple and those baby blues. Blissing out in our newborn bubble since mid September.”

Fely clarified the pronunciation of baby Chi’s name, writing: “before you ask... it's pronounced chee ♡”

Tai also posted a picture of the bub on his account, adding: “Life just became so much sweeter.”

Chi (pictured) was born mid-September, although her arrival was only revealed on Instagram this week. Instagram

The gorgeous black-and-white snap prompted many of their celebrity friends to comment with their well wishes.

“Awww how amazing. Congratulations guys 🙌🏼🙏🤗😘” said Tai’s former H&A co-star Lynne McGranger.

"Congratulations team xx," added Sunrise presenter Edwina Bartholomew.

Singer Ricki Lee simply shared five heart emojis: "💘💘💘💘💘"

The genetically-blessed couple managed to keep the bub's birth under wraps for more than a month, despite regularly posting pics of Fely’s baby bump on social media.

Fely and Tai were *very* creative in keeping fans in the dark about Chi's birth date. Instagram

“Can't wait to swap out this rice monster for our own little rice monster 😋,” Fely captioned a photo of a crib on October 1st – two weeks after Chi had made them a family of four.

Tai was equally as creative in leading fans off the scent.

"Prepped for walks 🐾@bugaboostrollers #bugaboolynx," he wrote alongside a pic of a pram and their silver kelpie pup Yindi just last week.

Tai and Fely also share a kelpie puppy, Yindi (pictured) together. Instagram

The pair first announced they were expecting back in June via a cute video uploaded to Instagram.

"Hint: watch till the end," Tai captioned the clip, which showed the pair performing an acoustic rendition of Michael Bublé’s Haven’t Met You Yet.

The screen faded as the song ended and the words “Can't wait to meet you, baby Irvine Hara” appeared.

Following the happy news, loads of Home and Away alumni flocked to the post.

“Ohhhh beautiful you two. Just magic,” penned Lisa Gormley, known for her role as Bianca Scott.

Lincoln Younes, who played Casey Braxton, added: "Best news to wake up to, Congrats to this baby on having the best genetics out there."

Tai starred on the soap as Andy Barrett between 2013 and 2016. He and Fely tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Bali in 2017, years after they met while auditioning for Hi-5.

