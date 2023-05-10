Awwww, we couldn't be happier for these two! Instagram

The fur baby in question is none other than their adorable dachshund puppy with a very sophisticated name, Clyde George Simpson, who the couple adopted in January 2023.

Farmer Will commented on the post, writing: "Thankyou for the kind words @jessicaacova Love you xx."

Hundreds of fans flooded the comment section with love as they all wished Will a very happy birthday.

Now, we wonder if the 2022 couple would be watching the new contestants compete for a farmer's heart on FWAW 2023.

It was only last year when Will was searching for his soulmate and found it in Jess.

And just a few weeks after the finale in October, Jess packed her bags and moved to Berriwillock in Victoria to be with him and fully immerse herself in country life.

In March 2023, the couple celebrated their "first lap around the sun."

"Thankyou for being you. I'm so proud of how far we have come and what we have achieved in 12 months," Jess wrote on their anniversary.

"I'm so thankful for your unconditional love and support, you really make me feel like I'm the luckiest girl in the world. Cheers to us Will boy, here's to a lifetime of happiness, crazy love, and amazing memories! Love you."

Will shared his own tribute, writing: "I'm beyond grateful to have spent the last year with you. A year of laughs, happiness, joy, and challenges! Thankyou for being you! Bring on our bright and exciting years to come! I Love you."

