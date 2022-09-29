Benjamin’s sudden exit from Farmer Wants A Wife the week before the finale has sparked an outpouring of bizarre fan theories about why he “really” left the show.

Facebook pages and online forums have exploded with outlandish claims that Benjamin is a “secret polygamist” who left the show because he couldn’t pick between his final three.

Others have suggested the real reason for his shock exit was a major health battle, though none of these fan theories have been verified.

Someone claiming to be a close friend of Benjamin’s told So Dramatic that the stress of filming took a huge toll on his health and he had a stroke that forced him to pull out.

“He had a breakdown during filming and it led to a stroke. He had been under extreme pressure and stress,” said the insider.

“He wasn’t coping and it manifested in a total breakdown… thankfully he’s now getting better.”