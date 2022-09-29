According to the source, Benjamin woke up one morning unable to speak properly – a common symptom seen in stroke victims.
A local from Benjamin’s hometown of Guyra also claimed the farmer had suffered a stroke after being “put through the wringer” by producers.
“He couldn’t handle [the drama],” they said, adding that Benjamin was “too sick” to continue filming.
However, there is no evidence to prove So Dramatic’s reports and the claims are totally at odds with what viewers saw in Benjamin’s final episode.
On Monday night he told his final girls that he had to leave after receiving devastating news about his grandma's health.
"I've just got off the phone with my dad. I need to be with him and my family. I feel horrid that I have to jump ship right now, leave the ladies alone," he said.
He didn’t return on the show and hasn’t posted to social media since the official FWAW posts about his exit were shared to his Instagram page.
While the rumours will likely continue until the finale, fans are hoping to see Benjamin return in the FWAW reunion on Tuesday and share an update of his own.