Farmer Andrew with mum Robin

"Mum has always been very supportive to me in everything that I do and she isn’t afraid to give me advice as well. She is a very loving and caring woman, but don’t take her small stature as a weakness, it would take a lot to get on her bad side but look out if you do!

"As a kid we grew up through a pretty rough drought in the 90’s. I guess you never really realise then the pressure that comes with that when you are young. When you look back and reflect on what both my Mum and Dad did for my brother and I, it is something pretty special. They sacrificed so much for me and my siblings."

Farmer Matt with mum Anita

"I have always been very close with my Mum, the love, support and encouragement she has given me over the years to chase my dreams has been incredible. My Mum’s opinion matters a lot to me. I would like to think that my partner would get along well with my family."

Father Will with mum Dee

"My mother is the most generous person I’ve ever known, and words cannot express how much I appreciate everything she’s done for me. She is the rock in our family and has gone through every challenge we face with humour and amazing resilience."

Farmer Sam with mum Sharon

"Mum always is the only one to get my sense of humour. She has always been there for me no matter what the situation, but this can be a little awkward at times. I love it when I set her off, her reaction is priceless!"

