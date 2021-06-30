For all the drama that was playing out on screen it seemed as though there was equal chaos playing out off screen.
Of course, a large part of the real-life updates and gossip came from Instagram including Farmer Sam teasing followers with a huge reveal – he’d gotten engaged albeit to none of the women he met on the show or the lady he bought to the finale – and the truth bombs dropped by Liz Jelley.
This just proves one thing: If you’re not following show’s farmers and contestants online, you’re missing out on some highly important information.
Luckily for you, we’re rounded up where to find this season’s farmers below.
Farmer Sam
24, Canowindra, NSW
Instagram: @farmersamau
Farmer Matt
26, Orbost, VIC
Instagram: @farmermattau
Farmer Andrew
30, Delegate, NSW
Instagram: @farmerandrewau
Farmer Rob
40, Snowy Mountains, NSW
Instagram: @farmerrobau
Farmer Will
39, Longwood, VIC
Instagram: @farmerwillau
