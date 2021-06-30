Here we go again! Seven

For all the drama that was playing out on screen it seemed as though there was equal chaos playing out off screen.

Of course, a large part of the real-life updates and gossip came from Instagram including Farmer Sam teasing followers with a huge reveal – he’d gotten engaged albeit to none of the women he met on the show or the lady he bought to the finale – and the truth bombs dropped by Liz Jelley.

This just proves one thing: If you’re not following show’s farmers and contestants online, you’re missing out on some highly important information.

Luckily for you, we’re rounded up where to find this season’s farmers below.

Sam Seven

Farmer Sam

24, Canowindra, NSW

Instagram: @farmersamau

Matt Instagram

Farmer Matt

26, Orbost, VIC

Instagram: @farmermattau

Andrew Instagram

Farmer Andrew

30, Delegate, NSW

Instagram: @farmerandrewau

Rob Instagram

Farmer Rob

40, Snowy Mountains, NSW

Instagram: @farmerrobau

Will Instagram

Farmer Will

39, Longwood, VIC

Instagram: @farmerwillau

Want to find your own fairytale romance? Sign up to e-Harmony today!