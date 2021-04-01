Farmer Sam is officially married! Instagram

"I am so grateful to have my amazing family there by my side, now it's till the next 4 months our beautiful baby girl will be born. What a incredible year it is so far 😊 farmer Sam found a wife."

Farmer Sam met his now wife Katelen Cunningham, a Townsville-based mother-of-one after last year's dramatic season finale.

In a surprising Farmer Wants A Wife finale twist, fans were delighted to learn Farmer Sam Reitano had found love after having his heart broken on the show and leaving early due to the tragic passing of his grandfather.

Bringing his new love Kirsten on the show, Sam told host Natalie Gruzlewski she was "the best thing that's come into my life."

His love story took ANOTHER twist when it was discovered Sam had since become engaged to a different woman – Katelen.

The farmer teased a big announcement surrounding the show's reunion episode, which had been filmed months in advance.

"I know I told everyone that I was going to announce some thing BIG and well the media beat me too it!" Sam began in an Instagram post.

Farmer Sam didn't meet the love of his life on the show, but he has now. Congrats Sam! Instagram

"I would like to say that Katelen is my fiancée! I am over the moon about her."

The Queensland based fruit farmer put meeting Katelen down to fate.

"[I] don't know if it was my grandfather saving me for that someone special or maybe it was just good luck. Whatever it was I've never been so grateful and so happy to have her in my life."

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.

