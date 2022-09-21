Farmer Paige sent all her suitors home in a shock twist. Seven

A shocked Natalie Gruzlewsi responded: “That means your love story ends here!”

Fans watching at home were devastated to see Paige go, as she was one of the most popular farmers this season, as well as being the only woman.

“Paige rejects the two losers left and that’s it? She goes home?” a horrified fan wrote.

“And the men just get more options wheeled in to add to their mix?! Paige has barely gotten on the screen so clearly @FarmerAustralia only focused on their male farmers.”

Paige is one of the most popular farmers this season. Seven

But others criticised Paige for not “committing” to the process, suggesting she should’ve tried harder to find a spark with one of the men.

“I don't mean to be rude to her but Paige hasn’t been giving it her full commitment AND she wasn't bringing a farm to the table,” one tweeted.

“She had option to bring 5 farmers but only brought 4, then she exits halfway through!”

Fortunately for those who love her, Farmer Paige wasn’t gone for long.

Samantha Armytage had hand picked two new men for Paige. Getty

As the episode wrapped up it was revealed that Samantha Armytage had hand picked two new men for Paige with the hopes that she may still find love on the show.

While many viewers were delighted she’d get another shot at love, some joked that Paige was only brought back due to “contractual obligations”.

“Poor old Farmer Paige they’re dragging her back into this s**t show. Contractual obligations are a b**ch.”

WATCH BELOW: Farmer Wants A Wife 2022

This story originally appeared on our sister site WHO.