Sarah Ferguson has seemingly been delighting fans by sharing videos of herself reading stories on her YouTube channel "Storytime with Sarah and Friends". Instagram

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to social media to comment on the snap of Sarah, who usually wears a full face of makeup, but on this occasion simply donned a floral crown.

“I love that you post natural pictures of yourself,” one person wrote.

“You can never go wrong with a flower crown!” another person stated.

A third person added: “You truly are a joy. We are loving your storytelling.”

The Duchess has posted another video for youngsters to enjoy – only this time she debuted a surprising new look, which captured the attention of several fans. Instagram

Sarah’s decision to go makeup free comes after she recently left fans baffled after she posted another video of herself reading Little Miss Stubborn.

“Today at 4pm on Storytime with Fergie and Friends I am going to be reading Little Miss Stubborn by Roger Hargreaves,” Sarah captioned the snap at the time.

While some fans were quick to comment on the Duchess’ book choice, other eagle-eyed peeps were speedy to quiz her on the oversized Christmas nutcracker.

Sarah launched her Storytime series about two weeks ago, and since then she has read a children’s story every day, with the help of guests including her daughter Princess Eugenie. Getty

“Great book and even better that you have your FANTASTIC Nutcracker decoration still out!” one person wrote.

“I love the Nutcracker!” another person added.

A third fan simply stated: "A Christmas nutcracker...?"

Sarah launched her Storytime series about two weeks ago, and since then she has read a children’s story every day, with the help of guests including her daughter Princess Eugenie.