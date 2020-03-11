Prince Edward with his mum. Instagram @theroyalfamily

Fans were quick to point out baby Edward’s similarity to Louis, who is currently close in age as his great uncle in the snap.

“Looks like Louis,” wrote one user.

“I'm happy to see that Prince Louis looks after his uncle who is an amazing human being,” wrote another.

Do you think Prince Louis looks like Edward?

Prince Louis with William at Trooping the Colour. Getty Images

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the countess of Wessex appear to have been stepping up their royal duties since Meghan Markle and Prince harry announced they were stepping down as senior royals.

Speaking to The Sun, an insider revealed that Sophie has always been a favourite of the Queen so we can expect to see a lot more of Edward and Sophie in the public eye.

“Sophie’s a long-term favourite of the Queen and has been singled out as a person the Palace would like to help ease the burden,” the source said.

“She’s very popular with other senior royals like Charles and Camilla, and has proved to be extremely good at public engagements.”