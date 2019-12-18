Now, it appears that Terri could have a secret brother to add into the fold! Recently unearthed documents suggest the conservationist’s father, Clarence Raines, had a son. Getty

The listing continues: “Survivors include his wife; a son, Rolfe; three daughters, Bonnie Marineau and Tricia Raines, both of Eugene, and Terri Irwin of Australia; a sister, Lucille Childers of Eugene; and seven grandchildren.”

However, no mention of Rolfe can be found in any genealogy websites related to the Raines family, nor has Terri ever spoken about having a brother in any of her interviews.

No mention is made of Rolfe in a 2000 Register-Guard notice for a celebration of Clarence and wife Judy’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations either.

Despite apparently no longer having a relationship with her sister Patricia, Terri’s relationship with Bonnie has remained strong over the years.

Local Oregon newspaper The Register-Guard announced Terri's father's death of age-related causes at 86 years in June 2008. Supplied

Bonnie’s Facebook page features a prominent photo of her alongside husband John and her famous family members, Terri, Bindi and her fiancé Chandler, and Robert. Yet, in her 2007 memoir, Terri talks about how she felt like an only child while growing up in Oregon.

“I was the baby of the family and the last child left at home,” she writes.

“My sister Bonnie lived with us until I was six weeks old, when she moved out and got married. I knew my sister Tricia better, since she hadn’t got married until I was six. But for most of the time as I was growing up, I was well and truly entrenched as the only child.”

With her own children so close, it’s likely Terri would love to add a brother to her fold.

In the notice it is revealed that Terri’s father attended Oregon university before serving in the Navy, joining the Eugene Police Department and then establishing his own long-haul trucking business. Supplied

The strength of Bindi and Robert’s bond is always very obvious to fans of the Australia Zoo duo, who paid sweet tribute to each other on National Siblings Day last year.

Bindi posted on Instagram: “Just a little note to thank you for being such an awesome brother. It has been wonderful to watch you achieve such extraordinary things in life.”

Robert returned the sweet sentiment, with, “Happy #NationalSiblingDay everyone! I am so thankful to have the most amazing sister in the world! You are not just my sister, you’re my best friend.”

