EXCLUSIVE: MAFS’ Michael Goonan seen with ‘white powder’ as he rides toy car
Married At First Sight's Michael Goonan is a magnet for drama - but is his latest scandal his most embarrassing yet?
New Idea has exclusively obtained video of Michael at a home, believed to be his own, where a friend can be seen emptying the contents of a tiny snap-lock bag onto a black kitchen bench.
The contents of that bag appears to be a white powder. An unraveled Australian $10 note sits beside the suspicious substance.
The activity was captured by a female friend, who was recording a rambling Michael riding a child's toy car.
"I know a lot of people are obviously taking the piss tonight because it's Sunday," the father-of-one began, with Champagne in hand.
"But to me, it's a lot more serious than that. I'm just driving my BM [BMW]. Hang on, I'm just at an intersection. Oi, it's tough being on top... it's good, ya know what I mean. It's not a [BMW] i8, but it's close."
Struggling to drive the toy, he told his friends, "I've got a stitch doing this."
The woman filming the performance was laughing when she asked: "A stitch or a stiff?"
He replied, "I'm like Fred Flintstone on steroids."
The camerawoman's attention then turned to Michael's tattooed friend.