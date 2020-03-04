Married At First Sight's Michael Goonan is a magnet for drama - but is his latest scandal his most embarrassing yet?

New Idea has exclusively obtained video of Michael at a home, believed to be his own, where a friend can be seen emptying the contents of a tiny snap-lock bag onto a black kitchen bench.

The contents of that bag appears to be a white powder. An unraveled Australian $10 note sits beside the suspicious substance.



EXCLUSIVE: MAFS’ Michael Goonan seen with ‘white powder’ as he rides toy car