Everyday Managing Director Hannah Ross said that the range was a way to give back loyal shoppers and would make at-home entertaining in the spring and summer months a breeze.

“Whether customers are looking to mix and match a few pieces currently missing from their table, or they’re focusing on building a set, the new vivo Villeroy & Boch Group Tableware offers something for everyone.”

“With the festive season fast approaching and customers beginning to entertain more in the warmer weather, we look forward to rewarding our customers with beautiful Tableware that helps them entertain with ease.”

The exclusive range is both dishwasher and microwave safe, and is sure to add some ‘oomph’ to your next at home dinner date.

Everyday Rewards customers are set to benefit big this Christmas! Woolworths Group

For every $20 spent instore and online when shoppers scan their Everyday Rewards card, they will receive one Rewards Credit to their Everyday Rewards account. Once the minimum amount is achieved, shoppers can then redeem one of the six available Tableware products for free.

And in a thrilling first, the collection will also be made redeemable through a part-payment of both cash and Rewards Credits, allowing customers more ways to take home the premium tableware set.

Customers will need to be an Everyday Rewards member to earn Rewards Credits towards the free Tableware, and can sign up at everydayrewards.com.au.

The earn and redeem program lasts until 17 January 2023, while stocks last.

For more information, please visit woolworths.com.au/tableware or bigw.com.au/rewards-Tableware.