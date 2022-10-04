Emily with the cast of Home And Away. Instagram

“It takes an hour and a half to turn me into Marilyn each day on set, while the other womenare all ready in half the time. I definitely take the longest,” she laughs.

“I’m the only one who can run into Woolies to do the weekly shop without anyone realising though.”

While Emily is very different from Marilyn, she holds the character close to her heart.

In fact, she borrowed some characteristics from her mother, Glen, who passed away from cancer in 2010.

“My mum was always very happy, kind and loved life and children,” she says.

Emily with her son Henry. Instagram

“When you see Marilyn with a funny fluffy pen, it’s because mum had a mad collection she loved from Smiggle. She loved pink and had a great sense of fun.”

In real life, Emily inherited her love of cooking from Glen and admits she’d be very “tempted” if the opportunity ever came up to go on a celebrity cooking show.

“I’m not quite as good as Mum, but she was a very good teacher,” she recalls. “So, I can hold my own.”

Having grown up with his mum on TV and in magazines, Emily’s 7-year-old son Henry sees Emily’s celebrity status as no big deal.

WATCH: Emily Symons on her career

“He thinks it’s something that all mums do,” reveals the star. The duo have developed special bonds with many of Emily’s co-stars, like Ray Meagher, who is a good family friend.

“Henry does seem to be confused sometimes when he sees Ray on TV with me though.”

Over the last 30 years, Marilyn has seen more than her fair share of drama in the Bay.

The character has survived divorce, having amnesia, and organophosphate poisoning. But Emily reveals she is in the midst of her “biggest storyline ever”.

Over the last few weeks, Marilyn’s life has been rocked by the appearance of her daughter Heather (played by Sofia Nolan) whom she gave up years ago.

Emily and Ray have been close for years now. Instagram

Hell-bent on getting revenge for being abandoned, the dramatic story comes to a head this week when Heather kidnaps her birth mum.

“When you’re playing someone like Marilyn, you are very much there for the comedy,” says Emily.

“So this [storyline] has been very challenging and super emotional. I’m so glad it was something I was able to do. I loved working with Sofia, and I’m very grateful the writers gave us this opportunity.”