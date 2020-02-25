RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski Wedding: Everything You Need to Know

Who Is Emily Ratajkowski?

Emily Ratajkowski is a model and actress. She is most famous for her appearance (topless!) in Robin Thicke’s music video for “Blurred Lines” as well as her supporting role in Gone Girl.

Who Is Emily Ratajkowski Married To? 10 Things You Should Know About Em Ratajkowski’s Husband

1. He’s A Filmmaker And An Actor

Bear-McClard’s IMDB profile says that he produced the 2017 acclaimed thriller film Good Time, starring Robert Pattinson. He also worked on Heaven Knows What (2014) and Still Life (2016).

Bear-McClard also starred in a handful of short and feature films in the past, including a film entitled Buffalo Wings (2005). As a director, he has made two short films, Bottle Poppaz (2012) and Bolt from the Blue (2010).

Getty

2. He And Em Ratajkowski Are Actually Long-Time Friends

Contrary to the reports, Bear-McClard and Ratajkowski were friends for years before becoming a couple. They even belong to the same circle of friends.

“We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke ‘yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years, so...” Ratajkowski revealed in an interview on Busy Tonight.

They dated for a couple of weeks before getting married in a private ceremony attended by few friends at New York's City Hall. Ratajkowski was previously with music producer and ex-boyfriend Jeff Magid for a few years until their breakup last year.

Getty

3. He Proposed To Emily Using A Paperclip Ring

Not only was their wedding unusual, so was the proposal! In an interview on Tonight With Jimmy Fallon, the 28-year old model and actress revealed that her husband proposed to her without a ring – and she rejected him at first. But then, the filmmaker took the paperclip from a bill, shaped it into a ring, and asked for her hand again. She called the moment romantic and was immediately swept off her feet.

4. He’s Best Friends With Internet Star The Fat Jew

When the news of their surprise courthouse wedding broke out, fans and press alike saw a familiar face amongst the wedding guests. The Fat Jew, whose real name is Josh Ostrovsky, has been best friends with Bear-McClard since they were kids.

He was invited by Ratajkowski to the wedding to act not only as a witness but also as a ‘decoy groom’ to ward-off the paparazzi. He told MailOnline that witnessing the marriage of his best friend and Em Ratajkowski made him believe in love again.

Getty

5. He’s Won A Lot Of Awards For His Films

Bear-McClard’s heist film Good Time was nominated for Best Feature Film and the Audience Award at the 2017 Gotham Film Festival. Heaven Knows What similarly gained critical acclaim and won various awards, such as the CICAE Award at the 71st Venice Film Festival and the Grand Prix for Best Director at the 27th Tokyo Film Festival.

6. Filmmaking Is In His Blood

Bear-McClard’s mother, Liza Bear, is a renowned filmmaker, activist, and writer who is known for the film Force of Circumstance. She also founded two magazines, Avalanche and Bomb. His father, Michael McClard, is an artist whose work has been exhibited at New York’s Museum of Modern Art.

7. He’s Super Affectionate

Even before the wedding, it was pretty common to spot Bear-McClard showing his affection to Ratajkowski when they went out together in public. Unlike most men who are uncomfortable with displaying their lovey-dovey side, he has no problem showing the entire world how much he loves his wife – even after he managed to win her heart and hand in marriage.

There are lots of photographs of him hugging and kissing his wife in public, totally not minding the paparazzi lurking about.

Getty

8. He Started His Career As An Editorial Assistant

Bear-McClard’s filmmaking success didn’t happen overnight. Before he became a renowned producer, he first worked as an editorial assistant in the 2006 film Broken Flowers. He also worked as a second-unit director and in the special effects department.

9. He Has His Own Production House

After producing critically acclaimed films, he started his own production house called Elara Pictures to provide a platform for aspiring filmmakers. He co-founded the company alongside Josh and Benny Safdie, one of Hollywood's most sought-after filmmaking duos.

The team recently finished working on the movie Uncut Gems which was based on the famous Diamond District in New York. It starred Adam Sandler, Kevin Garnett, and Idina Minzel. As of now, the film is getting a lot of good reviews from critics, gaining a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It is scheduled to screen in the US this December.

Currently, Elara Pictures is working on a remake of the comedy-action film 48 Hours.

10. He Already Bought A House With His Wife

Just three months after their wedding, Emily Ratajkowski and her husband bought a $USD 2-million house in Echo Park, Los Angeles' ‘hipster’ neighbourhood. According to Trulia, the three-bedroom three-bath house was built in 1946 and was remodelled into a modern home.

The 1,650-square-foot property boasts stunning high post-and-beam architecture with floor-to-ceiling windows in the couple’s master bedroom, plus a cozy and stylish outdoor hot tub.

Fast Facts

When was EmRata born? June 7, 1991

How old is Emily Ratajkowski? 28 years old

What is Em Ratajkowski’s nationality? She’s American, but of Irish, German, Jewish, and Polish descent.

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski's diet: What does she eat?