Not only did she walk away with the trophy and title of MasterChef champion 2020, but Emelia also earned a whopping $250,000 in prize money.

"I can't believe it, this was the most special experience of my life and I owe it all to the three of you and this little lady," Emelia said, gesturing to Laura.

"Being able to reconnect with Laura after all these years has been magic for me."

Laura, who unfortunately burnt her hand early on in the final, was gracious in defeat and congratulated her friend on her victory.

"I'm pretty gutted, not gonna lie," Laura admitted through tears. "But I'm so proud of her. Mils is amazing and she deserves this so much."

"To reconnect with her has been amazing, to eat her food has been amazing she deserves this, she really does."

However, Laura did pocket $30,000 as runner-up whilst third place's Reynold Pernomo walked away with $20,000.

Fans were quick to share their messages of congratulations to Emelia and commiserations on social media.

"Emelia.... well deserved. You can see all over her face how much it means to her. Laura, what a beautiful friendship...such an amazing example of girl power and what can happen when we lift each other up. Bloody brilliant series. Bravo @masterchefau," one person tweeted.

"Anyone else need to go have a quick cry after watching that? So emotional!" asked another.

This season saw some of MasterChef's most beloved and talented chefs return for a second shot at victory including Poh Ling-Yeow, Hayden Quinn and Reynold Poernomo, the latter of whom came in third place.

The drama wasn't limited to the kitchen either when contestant Ben Ungermann suddenly left the competition due to a "personal matter" plus, we saw how COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing rules affected the contestants when the pandemic hit two months into filming.