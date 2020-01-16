Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi have been outrageously accused of having a ‘bizarre marriage’ and are claimed to have ‘created their own little universe of weird habits’ in a sensational US report today.

Amid rumours of marital troubles, an out-there report in US magazine In Touch says the couple have embraced unusual practices to keep their marriage going, including ‘vows of silence and strict rules which include using hands instead of utensils and avoiding dining with others in social situations.’

The publication’s source claims that the couple are hiding away in their ‘own isolated world’.

‘Ellen is known to cut off long-time friends and not talk to them for years,’ alleges the insider.

‘She’s turning into Howard Hughes, hiding away in her own little isolated world,’ they note, adding: ‘Ellen and Portia are multimillionaires living in a bubble. They’re out of touch and becoming more and more eccentric.’

The couple have yet to respond to the bizarre claims, which are sure to upset fans.