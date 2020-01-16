The couple’s marriage has come under scrutiny of late. Sources last year told Star that Portia was ‘reeling’ after Ellen decided to announce she was staying on until 2022 in front of a live audience.
‘Ellen swore she was going to quit so they could relocate,’ spills the insider, who claims the couple were planning to retire to Australia.
‘She told all her friends she was looking forward to retiring’ and now Portia ‘sees it as a betrayal’.
As a result, the couple were claimed by Star to be on ‘shaky ground’ and ‘some say the relationship will not last.’
Portia has spoken in the past about reports of alleged friction between her and Ellen, insisting there is no truth to the rumours.
‘The divorce rumours came and then we really knew the perceptions had changed,’ Portia told Us Weekly.
‘I’m not kidding. I know it sounds ridiculous, but when that started happening, I thought, “Oh, now we’re finally accepted.”
Portia added of the speculation, ‘We avoid it. We don’t care.’
Although the couple have not commented on In Touch’s report, friends insist they live very normal and happy lives.