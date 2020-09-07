Elle Macpherson is set to say “I do” in a matter of weeks, now that her beau Andrew Wakefield has finally divorced his wife. Splash

“Elle’s thrilled Andrew is legally able to wed again. She doesn’t want to waste time, so they’re planning a quickie ceremony … something small and intimate.”

It will be the third marriage for Elle. She married famed French fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon in the 1980s, and most recently divorced billionaire Jeffrey Soffer in 2017, after four years of marriage.

She was also in a nine-year de facto relationship with wealthy French financier Arpad Busson. The couple, who split in 2015, share sons Flynn, 22, and Cy, 17.

Meanwhile, Andrew – who experts blame for a drop in vaccination numbers in the UK and the US, which saw a sharp uptick in measles, mumps and rubella – officially split from Carmel, his wife of 32 years, in 2017. Carmel filed for divorce in January 2019 and last month it was finally granted.

“Elle is really excited,” says the insider. “It will be the wedding of the year in her adopted hometown of Miami, given he’s friends with Donald Trump and she’s mates with Greg Norman. Elle knows that Andrew’s beliefs are controversial, but she loves natural medicine too. Together, she feels they could change the world.”

