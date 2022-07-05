Fans have noticed the warped image. Instagram

“There’s something about Paris…” she captioned the image.

The picture appeared to warp at Elle’s waist and back, which is usually a telltale sign of photoshop – in this case, appearing to make her waist seem smaller.

However, some are conceding it could be an optical illusion created by the surface of the mirror.

Elle was nicknamed ‘The Body’ by the fashion community, given she stands at six feet tall and has an athletic figure.

Elle has taken her son, Flynn, along with her to Fashion Week. Instagram

Over her career, she was photographed for the cover of five Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues, further solidifying the nickname.

And although she’s now 58, Elle still stuns with her stature and age-defying looks.

But could she be resorting to photoshop to remain true to her hard-earned nickname?

Although her focus remains mostly on her health and beauty brand Welleco, Elle is still a staple figure at Fashion Week, having been photographed alongside modelling icon Naomi Campbell, and designer Farida Khelfa.

She’s also been spotted at events attended by fellow Australian Naomi Watts, and American actress Zoe Saldana.

Flynn's girlfriend, Anna De Ferran, has also joined the pair. Instagram

Her son, Flynn, has accompanied her throughout the week, and she’s also posted videos of Flynn holding hands with his girlfriend, musician Anna De Ferran.

Elle has also made headlines in the past for her relationship with controversial figure Andrew Wakefield.

An anti-vaccine activist, Wakefield was a doctor who was discredited over false claims that the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine was linked to autism.

The pair dated from 2017 to 2019, their relationship beginning after her divorce from hotel heir and billionaire Jeffrey Soffer.

While the pair separated, and Australians will always claim Elle as our own, she has remained living in Florida, where Soffer is also based.

This article first appeared on our sister site, WHO.