2. Add greenery

“Bring the outdoors in by adding potted plants or fresh greenery to your centrepieces or place settings. Use real branches as part of your centrepiece or even hang flower garlands along the back of chairs for a festive look. Use simple and clear vases to elevate your greenery and allow your floristry to shine.”

3. Create layers

“Don’t be afraid to play around with a range of shapes and textures on your table. A great way to create space and add depth to your table is to layer plates, bowls and serving trays on top of one another, or mixing up the angles by placing rectangular trays over a round placemat. This will help your setting feel more inviting and less formal and playing with different heights across the table gives the feeling of this being a true feast.”

4. Include personal touches

“Put out place cards or name tags so guests know where they’re sitting. Add personalised touches such as Easter-themed coasters, small treats like chocolate eggs or glassware for each person. Incorporating glassware in different styles allows guests to identify their seat.”

5. Use table linen

“Make your table look extra special by using a festive tablecloth and tea towels in coordinating colours. Add runners, placemats and other decorations to make the setting more inviting.”

6. Add candles

“An easy way to soften your tablescape is by incorporating candlelight. Look to add votives or tapers to your centrepieces or simply place them around the room to enhance the mood.”

7. Fun with decor!

“Traditional Easter decorations like rabbits, eggs and chicks add a festive touch to your table setting. Use carrots or other vegetables as part of the centrepieces for a rustic look.”